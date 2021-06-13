Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

