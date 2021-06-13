Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $8,713,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of ADS opened at $111.76 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

