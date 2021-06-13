Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 291.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,111. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

