Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Insiders sold a total of 235,941 shares of company stock valued at $21,331,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.