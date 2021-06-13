SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

