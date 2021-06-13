Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) vs. EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Critical Analysis

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EVN has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EVN and Reliq Health Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00 Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares EVN and Reliq Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN 9.81% 4.61% 2.56% Reliq Health Technologies -738.12% -922.49% -371.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVN and Reliq Health Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 2.00 $223.78 million N/A N/A Reliq Health Technologies $850,000.00 76.23 -$8.29 million N/A N/A

EVN has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies.

Summary

EVN beats Reliq Health Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÃ- Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

