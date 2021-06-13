Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 694 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

