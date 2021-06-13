First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $214.64 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $216.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.50.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.