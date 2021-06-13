Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.