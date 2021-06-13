Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,948 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $508.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.70 and a 12-month high of $510.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

