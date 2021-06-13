Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $393.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.