Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 2,252.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973,357 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.39% of Denison Mines worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Denison Mines by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 880,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 592,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

