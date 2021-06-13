$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.38. Vera Bradley also posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of VRA opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.58 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,841 shares of company stock worth $8,641,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

