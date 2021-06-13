W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 192 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESTC opened at $136.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.08.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.