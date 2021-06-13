Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $176.80

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,372,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,348 shares of company stock worth $4,252,422 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $157.44 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.03.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

