Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $35,175.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $35,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.65 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Capital Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

