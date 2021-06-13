Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.90). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million.

GOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

NYSE GOL opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

