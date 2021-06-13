Andrew M. Ioannou Sells 13,940 Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $43,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

