Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the May 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ THBR opened at $10.87 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $468.71 million, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 969,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,089,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on THBR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

