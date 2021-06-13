Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$6.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.18.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20. Insiders sold a total of 1,708,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,799 in the last three months.

CS stock opened at C$5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

