iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 518.4% from the May 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $26.11 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

