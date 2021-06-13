Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Up 193.3% in May

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the May 13th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.