Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 35,212 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

ROKU opened at $346.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.69. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.