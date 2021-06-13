Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $263,000 Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 425,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 161,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

