Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $16,470,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

