First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.79 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

