First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.