Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,626,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,459,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $102.51 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96.

