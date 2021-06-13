Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $104,373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $92,675,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

