Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 555,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.