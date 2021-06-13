CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,404,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 107.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

