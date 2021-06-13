Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,224,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 402,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

