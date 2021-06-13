CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $431.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.42. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $244.91 and a 1-year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

