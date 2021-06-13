Sciencast Management LP Takes $375,000 Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAVE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

