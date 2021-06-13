Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Major Shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global Acquires 5,371 Shares

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at about $810,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,246,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 428,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

