Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells $81,747.24 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88.

Shares of AXNX opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

