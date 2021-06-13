Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 7,063 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Stock

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $70,983.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,231.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,500,000 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 159,925 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,246.25.

ARYA opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

