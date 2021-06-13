Rinda Sama Sells 1,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Axonics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,431,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axonics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

