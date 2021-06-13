John Dobak Sells 1,118 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $119,453.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00.

DMTK opened at $40.55 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.20.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Creative Planning acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

