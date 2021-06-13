Glenn A. Sampson Sells 1,651 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $52,798.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,927 shares in the company, valued at $73,487,705.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FTHM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fathom by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fathom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fathom during the first quarter worth about $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Fathom by 36.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $3,320,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.