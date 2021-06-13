Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 2,633 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

