Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 52,188 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,188 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

