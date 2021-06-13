140,481 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ABB by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.