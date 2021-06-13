Sciencast Management LP Increases Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,814 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,275 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

