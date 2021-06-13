Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $7,345,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NUVA opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.