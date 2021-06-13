Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 517.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,024,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $11,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $294.30 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.90.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

