State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,338 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,043 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

