CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,048,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 711,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 145,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

