iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,557 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 276,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $82.54 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $83.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

