CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 4,094 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 119.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

